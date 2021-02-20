Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.99. 267,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 135,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

