Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Stake Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 1,011.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Wyndham Destinations worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYND. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,720,000 after buying an additional 404,785 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,285,000 after purchasing an additional 243,693 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 310,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 1,127,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

