Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of Wynn Resorts worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $123.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $135.71.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

