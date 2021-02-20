X-CASH (XCASH) Hits Market Cap of $3.93 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $52,924.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004202 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 156.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,231,993,406 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

