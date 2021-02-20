X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Reaches $4.78 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $62,488.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004175 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 68.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,235,554,690 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

