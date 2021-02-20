Xaya (CHI) Price Hits $0.0896 on Top Exchanges

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $4.09 million and $7,721.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,803,697 coins and its circulating supply is 45,661,570 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

