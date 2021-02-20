Xaya Price Reaches $0.0950 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $11,893.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,809,794 coins and its circulating supply is 45,667,667 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.