Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

