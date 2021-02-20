XIO (XIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One XIO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000045 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

