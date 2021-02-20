xRhodium Price Hits $2.96 on Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00005363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $5,168.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00036668 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00015232 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,326,158 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,158 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

xRhodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

