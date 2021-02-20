Xuez (XUEZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63,486.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Xuez has a market cap of $22,341.75 and $63,486.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded 57.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,958,513 coins and its circulating supply is 3,992,079 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars.

