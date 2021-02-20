Ycash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43,544.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 56% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $43,544.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.26 or 0.00310575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00132624 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00049249 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,834,512 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.