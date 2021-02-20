Ycash (YEC) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 55.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $40,882.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00294068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00137252 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047544 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,836,062 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

