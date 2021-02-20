Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Shares Down 1.2%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 4,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

