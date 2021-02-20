Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 26,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 36,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,663,000.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

