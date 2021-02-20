Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Down 23.1% This Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00004225 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $24.15 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.51 or 0.00480388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00070700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00078113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00407286 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,585.25 or 0.81821187 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

