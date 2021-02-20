Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises 1.3% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $63,607,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after acquiring an additional 192,678 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after acquiring an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD traded up $9.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.69. 200,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,870. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $392.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

