Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Plug Power accounts for approximately 1.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 506.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,719,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,589,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.36 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

