Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 1,400 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. TechTarget comprises approximately 1.6% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned about 0.11% of TechTarget worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 190,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,164 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of TTGT traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 484,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

