YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Reaches $6.57 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $669,664.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.00772815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00040894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00056908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.46 or 0.04699106 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

