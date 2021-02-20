YOUengine Trading Up 177.5% This Week (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.74 or 0.00814349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00040307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00057813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.77 or 0.04971897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00042530 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018282 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

Buying and Selling YOUengine

YOUengine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

