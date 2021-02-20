Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post sales of $127.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.29 million to $139.07 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $80.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $435.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.16 million to $449.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $636.40 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $21,249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

