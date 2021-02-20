Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to post sales of $214.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $219.19 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $185.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $831.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $840.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $990.73 million, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NESR shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 989,980 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth about $1,865,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 2,019.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 155,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.97. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

