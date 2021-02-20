Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report $230.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.80 million and the lowest is $228.90 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $251.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $935.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $934.50 million to $937.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $950.23 million, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

