Zacks: Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

TTCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Tattooed Chef stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,261. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $28.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

