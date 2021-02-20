Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post sales of $335.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.87 million. Cubic reported sales of $321.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cubic by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after acquiring an additional 976,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 1,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 686,898 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,496,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cubic by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 208,097 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.85 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

