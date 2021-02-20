Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Brokerages predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report $3.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.50 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $13.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

J opened at $112.41 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.