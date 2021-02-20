Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $610.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $606.48 million and the highest is $615.13 million. Primerica posted sales of $541.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS.

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

NYSE PRI opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $150.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 137.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

