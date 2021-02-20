Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report sales of $10.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.79 billion and the highest is $10.98 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $7.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $42.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.03 billion to $43.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.93 billion to $44.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,071. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after acquiring an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

