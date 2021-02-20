Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Post $1.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CATC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CATC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.77. 8,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $538.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

