Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post sales of $75.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $75.40 million. Clarus reported sales of $61.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $223.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $223.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $266.68 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $273.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Clarus has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $553.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

