Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMST. Raymond James upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 32,985 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.