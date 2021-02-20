Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.09 billion and the highest is $11.43 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $41.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.25 billion to $44.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.32 billion to $45.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after acquiring an additional 293,366 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,521,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after buying an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $79.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

