Zano (ZANO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $93,745.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $93,745.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,954.72 or 0.99695397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.75 or 0.00549197 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.25 or 0.00851144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00260436 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00126694 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,549,361 coins and its circulating supply is 10,519,861 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

