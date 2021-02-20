Zap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.49 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Zap has traded up 74.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $65.26 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00063213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.61 or 0.00827080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00039756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00057445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.89 or 0.04936204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018452 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

