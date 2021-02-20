Zcash (ZEC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Billion

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $167.17 or 0.00295559 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00125423 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047649 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001165 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,175,312 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

