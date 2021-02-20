ZClassic Trading Down 6.1% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $49,200.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00291891 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00123331 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,121,999 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.