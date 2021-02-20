Zebi Token Hits One Day Volume of $12,334.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 40% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $711,994.55 and approximately $12,334.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00485151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00077218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00402622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00025256 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 801,741,939 coins and its circulating supply is 509,858,189 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.