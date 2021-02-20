Zeepin Achieves Market Capitalization of $287,690.27 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $287,690.27 and approximately $84,620.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.14 or 0.00486794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00069559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00077290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.69 or 0.00421242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026780 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

