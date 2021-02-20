Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Cap of $8.54 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Zel has traded up 75.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $8.54 million and $793,115.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.37 or 0.00299559 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00128031 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047313 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001170 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,999,575 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.