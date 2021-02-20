Zenfuse Market Capitalization Reaches $10.45 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00792970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00040431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00057153 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.45 or 0.04725605 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

Zenfuse Token Trading

Zenfuse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

