Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $551.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 42.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $23,455.11 and $551.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.94 or 0.00813998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00038266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00056054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00041933 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.83 or 0.04744227 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

