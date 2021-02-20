ZENZO Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $2,851.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00051729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00247940 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002170 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011971 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

