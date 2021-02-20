Zero Trading 35% Higher Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Zero has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $76,389.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00300088 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00047343 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001168 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,674,833 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

