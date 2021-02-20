Zero Utility Token Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Zero Utility Token token can now be bought for about $1,103.99 or 0.01966861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $21,325.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.61 or 0.00494591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00080250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00064890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00076998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.30 or 0.00397822 BTC.

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

