ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $23.25 million and $12.10 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.20 or 0.00447042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00077633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00063478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00077331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.73 or 0.00397757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00025249 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

