Zetacoin (ZET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146,535.69

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $146,535.69 and approximately $7,716.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,332.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $711.16 or 0.01262449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.41 or 0.00426765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003577 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006162 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,482,728 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

