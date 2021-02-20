Zetacoin (ZET) One Day Volume Tops $8,209.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $147,634.03 and $8,209.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $685.29 or 0.01208687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.62 or 0.00412049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030581 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006136 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,487,089 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.