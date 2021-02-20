ZeuxCoin Hits Market Cap of $152,466.11 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $152,466.11 and approximately $3,142.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.03 or 0.00778604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00037519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00056143 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041108 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.99 or 0.04626383 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

