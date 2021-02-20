Zilla Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,042.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $254,828.37 and approximately $1,042.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00061172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.09 or 0.00791858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057496 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00041359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.65 or 0.04673405 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

